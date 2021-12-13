Snoop Dogg was the highlight of Golden Globe nominations By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 13, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snoop Dogg was a surprise guest at the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When it comes to pronouncing a bunch of names early in the morning, it's kind of hard being Snoop D-O-double G.The rapper/actor and arguably the best Olympics commentator ever was a surprise guest Monday at the announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards.Rocking a red cap and a pair of shades indoors (as one does when one is a superstar), Snoop read off the names with smooth flair and a few pretty funny mispronunciations. After referring to best supporting actor in a motion picture nominee Ben Affleck as "Been Aff-fleck," Snoop was quick to apologize to the Academy Award winner."My fault," Snoop said. "Sorry about that, Ben."Affleck was nominated for his role in "The Tender Bar." Snoop also struggled a bit with pronouncing Ciarán Hinds, who was nominated for best supporting actor in the film "Belfast.""Work with me now," Snoop quipped as he tried to get it together.How about we nominate Snoop and John Travolta, who famously called Idina Menzel "the wickedly talented Adele Dazeem" years ago at the Oscars, to host the Golden Globes next year?The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Academy Awards Arts And Entertainment Awards And Prizes Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Entertainment And Arts Awards Golden Globe Awards Media Industry Movie And Video Industry Movie Awards Movies Celebrities Snoop Lion More Entertainment News ASK AMY: Pandemic places extra stress on holiday visits Alice Queen 43 min ago 0 Features Roush Review: Much Post-Apocalyptic Ado in ‘Station Eleven’ Matt Roush, TV Insider 49 min ago 0 +11 Multimedia featured A brief history of the infamously terrible 'Star Wars Holiday Special' By Nicole Caldwell Staxker 1 hr ago 0 Features TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 13-19): ‘1883,’ ‘The Witcher’ & More Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read TOM PURCELL: The best Christmas gift is time RONDA RICH: The regrets of a drinkin' life CAL THOMAS: Putin knows Biden is weak Obituaries Virginia Cowan Dec 11, 2021 Conyers, GA Virginia Cowan, of Conyers, passed away Saturday, … Marjorie George Dec 8, 2021 Conyers, GA Marjorie M. George, age 101 of Conyers, died Wedne… Patricia Wilkerson Dec 7, 2021 Covington, GA Patricia Wilkerson, of Covington, passed away Sa… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Other SAVE YOUR HOME! SAVE YOUR HOME! Are you behind paying your MORTGAGE? Deni… Other SAVE YOUR HOME! SAVE YOUR HOME! Are you behind paying your MORTGAGE? Deni… Roommates ROOM FOR RENT ROOM FOR RENT $125dep./$125/wk. All utilities included. (… » More classified ads Join the Conversation American said: Did anyone else notice that the higher the vaccination rate, the higher the infection rate? I find it interesting that the county with the hig… View more tomgahunter said: Thanks to 3 BOC members, this mess will cost the taxpayer millions. View more tomgahunter said: Chairman Banes has made a rational compromise, too bad that we have 3 BOC members that are not rational. View more » More recent comments Latest News Reward offered for information on Jelani Day's death Star-gobbling burp from our Milky Way's black hole is detected by astronomers ASK AMY: Pandemic places extra stress on holiday visits Roush Review: Much Post-Apocalyptic Ado in ‘Station Eleven’ Medical examiner testifies Daunte Wright died from single gunshot wound to the chest Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNewton employees to receive premium pay in time for ChristmasAppeal denied for dangerous dogs in McGiboney Road areaRockdale County Jail BlotterSpringfield Baptist hosting Drive-Thru Food PantryCitrus industry takes root in southwest GeorgiaRivian announcement could be imminentNewton County Jail BlotterDec. 18 Bicentennial Bash to mark Newton County's 200th yearLloyd Kerr highlights accomplishments at his final meeting as county managerNASCAR NOTES: Kyle Larson revels in title reign during Champion's Week Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.