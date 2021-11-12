...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s
are possible Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.
These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
&&
Some of the (many) TV shows and films coming to Disney+ in 2022
The House of Mouse is celebrating the second birthday of Disney+.
In lieu of a slice of sheet cake -- though, Mmmm, cake -- the streaming service on Friday released logos, trailers and release dates for a number of highly anticipated TV and film projects. Announcements are being made throughout the morning.
Here's a look at what's coming to Disney+ next year and beyond.
"The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild" (January 28)
"Sneakerella" (February 2022)
"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" (February 2022)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.