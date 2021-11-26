'South Park: Post Covid' imagines a future after the pandemic By Marianne Garvey Nov 26, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman navigate life after the pandemic in "South Park: Post Covid," streaming now on Paramount+.We see some of the boys as adults in the animated special."You remember when we were little as friends, we said we'd always be there for each other when things got bad?" Kyle says in a teaser. "What do you mean? What happened?" Stan replies."South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone executive produced the holiday special. The Emmy-winning series debuted in 1997. Next year marks the 25th anniversary of "South Park." Audiences can expect to see new episodes until at least 2027, due to MTV Entertainment Studios' expansive deal with Parker and Stone.Paramount+ has another special airing in December, although no official date has been announced yet.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 