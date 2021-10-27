'Squid Game' creator responds to LeBron James disliking the show's end By Lisa Respers France, CNN Oct 27, 2021 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Count LeBron James among those caught up in "Squid Game."The basketball icon's thoughts were shared in a video tweeted by sports writer Kyle Goon."I didn't like the ending though," James told Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. The hit Netflix's series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked for his reaction to that by The Guardian."Have you seen 'Space Jam 2'?" he said. "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn't change my ending." Slam dunk, sir."Squid Game" has become an international phenomenon with its plot about a group of poor contestants who must play a deadly competition of children's games in an attempt to get out of debt.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 