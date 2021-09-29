'Squid Game': What it is and why you will be obsessed with it By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 29, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Netflix's latest hit really kills."Squid Game" is a South Korean fictional drama in which contestants who are deeply in debt play children's games in order to win a ton of cash.The downside is that losers will be killed. Seriously, if a person can't nail "Red Light, Green Light," they are totally a goner.Oh, and once you are in the game, quitting also has deadly consequences. To say the horror series is causing a buzz would be an understatement.It's a bit of a phenomenon much like the South Korean film "Parasite turned out to be.That movie became the first foreign film to ever win a best picture Academy Award at the 92nd Oscars in 2020.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Animals Life Forms Marine Animals Octopus And Squid Film Oscar Cinema Sport Green Light Red Light Downside Buzz Horror More Entertainment +8 Multimedia featured The name's... Who will take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond? Bang Showbiz 22 min ago 0 Entertainment Zac Brown cancels upcoming concerts after testing positive for Covid By Marianne Garvey, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Michael Fassbender surprises students at his old high school with acting class By Amy Woodyatt, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Britney Spears returns to court in conservatorship case By Chloe Melas, CNNUpdated 31 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos
