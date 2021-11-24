...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR
PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be east at
5 to 7 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Steve Burton, 'General Hospital' actor, says show let him go for not getting vaccinated
"Unfortunately, 'General Hospital' has let me go because of the vaccine mandate," said Burton, who has portrayed Jason Morgan on the daytime drama off and on since 1991. "I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts."
He added that "this is also about personal freedom to me" and said he "doesn't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this."
Burton expressed his gratitude for his time on the show and did not rule out possibly returning some day.
"Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan," he said. "That would be an honor. And if not, I'm gonna take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful."
He said he was unsure as to when his last scenes on the show would air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.