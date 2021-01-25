Steve Harvey has given his approval of his daughter Lori's relationship with Michael B. Jordan - for now.
Harvey recently talked about it on "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" on iHeartRadio.
"I like this one," he said of Jordan. "I still got my eye on him."
The pair made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month.
The elder Harvey joked about Jordan being named People's Sexiest Man Alive last year.
"You ain't the sexiest man in the world to me," Harvey said "Let's be clear about that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.