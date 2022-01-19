...RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THURSDAY
NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
Precipitation associated with a slow moving cold front may fall
in the form of light snow or light freezing rain Thursday night
through Saturday morning.
There is still great uncertainty on how much and exactly where any
light snow or ice accumulations may occur. Based on recent
information, there is some indication that northeast Georgia is
the most likely area to receive light snow accumulations Friday
and Friday night and parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia are
most likely to see light ice accumulation Friday night.
There is also some indication that the overall amounts may be
slightly lower than projected earlier. However, overall confidence
is low and residents and emergency officials should remain alert
and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice accumulations,
especially over parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia. Even
small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts such as slick
roads and power outages due to icing on trees and powerlines.
Steve Harvey 'uncomfortable' with Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA
During a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Steve Harvey said he was "uncomfortable" looking at a photo of his daughter, Lori Harvey, sitting on the lap of her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.
They have been an item for more than a year and Steve Harvey said Jordan spent his second Christmas with the family.
He declared the "Blank Panther" star a good gift giver.
"That's why I like him," Harvey said. "He bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars, 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me. He gave my wife some skis. Who do that?"
"Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law," Harvey joked.
The comedian said Jordan comes from a good family and he's "pulling" for the "Creed" star.
"At the same time, I got my eye on him," Harvey joked.
