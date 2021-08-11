Stevie Nicks cancels US tour dates, citing rising Covid-19 cases By Jack Guy, CNN Aug 11, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rock icon Stevie Nicks has canceled a string of upcoming US shows due to concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases.The former Fleetwood Mac singer posted a short statement on Twitter on Monday announcing her decision."These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us," she wrote. "While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021."Nicks, who is 73, had been scheduled to play shows in Colorado, California, Texas and Louisiana starting September 3."Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer," her statement continued. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists "I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022."In August 2020, she called on fans to wear a mask and take Covid-19 seriously, as well as revealing her worries over the long-term effects of the virus."If I get it, I will probably never sing again," she wrote in a Facebook post, adding: "Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life.""This virus can kill you. It can kill me," she wrote. "Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Stevie Nicks Covid Show Music Singing Broadcasting Events Worry Singer Fan Fleetwood Mac More Entertainment Entertainment Chet Hanks, whose parents were hospitalized with Covid-19, rants against vaccines and masks By Rob Picheta, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Stevie Nicks cancels US tour dates, citing rising Covid-19 cases By Jack Guy, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 News ASK AMY: Friend struggles to respond to #metoo accusation Alice Queen 9 hrs ago 0 News HEALTH: The mysterious mechanics of COPD Alice Queen 9 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read One Man's Opinion: Good intentions do not always make great legislation DAVID CARROLL: Let's go to the mailbox TOM PURCELL: America needs a beach vacation Obituaries Jack L. Maloney Aug 9, 2021 Conyers, GA Jack Maloney, age 83 of Conyers, died Monday, Augu… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Travel Georgia +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today. Enter to Win a 4 Pack of Tickets to The Friends Experience! » More Contests Latest Citizen classified ads Other BUYING HOMES FOR CASH BUYING HOMES FOR CASH Any Condition No Closing Cost No Re… Other Use the patented Flea Beacon to control fleas in the Use the patented Flea Beacon to control fleas in the home… Tutor HOMEWORK ASSISTANCE & ACADEMIC ADVISEMENT Text or Call (770) 378-9531 HOMEWORK ASSISTANCE & ACADEMIC ADVISEMENT Text or Cal… » More classified ads Join the Conversation American said: It will be interesting to see the result in terms of the infection rate with a mask mandate. I can only wonder if it will be reported if there… View more tomgahunter said: Alana & JC are trying to take over the county, They should run for the Board Chairman. View more LongtimeRez said: I, too, would like to know what school admin is going to do. Student performance has declined over the last decade or more. Rockdale went from… View more » More recent comments Latest News Inflation moderated in July but prices are still rising in America Mystery Plant: "Marsh eryngo,” Eryngium aquaticum $600 million gone: The biggest crypto theft in history Chet Hanks, whose parents were hospitalized with Covid-19, rants against vaccines and masks Florida school administrators are risking their salaries to defy DeSantis on masks Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGov. Brian Kemp defends voluntary approach to fighting COVID-19 in GeorgiaSome Newton commissioners want change in the chain of commandRockdale County Jail BlotterTwo Newton County firefighters among injured after fire engine strikes vehicleNewton County Jail BlotterCOVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increasingRECIPE: Fiesta CasseroleHeritage grad Tyler Austin fuels U.S. baseball team to silver medal in Tokyo OlympicsCOMMENTARY: As COVID cases rise, vaccinations remain best defense against severe disease'Vaccine passports' are taking off. How to prove your Covid-19 vaccination status on your phone Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.