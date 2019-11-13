Taylor Swift's "Lover" is now a duet.
Shawn Mendes has joined Swift on the remix of her single from her latest album with the same title.
The remix, which dropped Wednesday, features new lyrics from Mendes.
"We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen, baby/Pictures of when we were young hang on the wall/We'll sit on the stoop/I'll sing love songs to you," he sings.
Mendes is a big fan of Swift.
So much so that he penned a tribute to her in April as part of her inclusion for Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.
"Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy," Mendes wrote of the woman he has opened for before in concerts.
"It all comes from her -- her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible. She's the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that's why her music connects so well."