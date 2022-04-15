...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be east
to southeast around 10-15 MPH gusting up to near 20 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
'Ted Lasso' actor Brett Goldstein visits 'Sesame Street' to talk about the F-word
Fans of "Ted Lasso" are familiar with his character Roy Kent, who has a foul mouth.
But Tamir clears the air when he says, "Today's word is... fairness!"
"Fairness is when each of us gets what we need," Goldstein replies.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Cookie Monster pops in to announce he needs cookies.
The talk soon turns to soccer, with Tamir telling Goldstein, "When we play soccer later, we can make sure everyone gets a turn and invite others to play with us."
"That's right, we can be fair by inviting everyone to play soccer. But first, we need to clean up," says Goldstein.
Goldstein thanks Cookie Monster for helping clean up, then the two get into a argument about who is the better soccer player. When Cookie Monster kicks a sponge into Goldstein's head, he says, "Alright, fair enough, you're the captain."
Goldstein's "Sesame Street" episode will air during the show's upcoming season on HBO Max, which like CNN is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.