A new trailer for 'Tenet' has debuted in Fortnite.
It's the latest Hollywood collaboration for the game and has helped further stoke excitement for the film, directed by Christopher Nolan.
Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, the movie remains largely a mystery since there are scant details in the trailer beyond a hint of a plot that involves espionage and time warping.
One other thing not featured in the trailer? The release date.
Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN's parent company, had originally set the date for July 17, but with the current pandemic, plenty of film releases have been either delayed or released on digital platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.