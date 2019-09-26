Teresa Giudice's husband Joe says he didn't want to get married in new 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' trailer

Based on the trailer for Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Teresa and Joe Giudice may have hit a rough spot.
Joe Giudice began serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016, months after his wife was released after serving 15 months in the same case.
He is currently fighting a deportation order to send him back to his native Italy.
In the new trailer, the couple are seen having a heated conversation over the phone as their eldest daughter, Gia, 18, listens in.
"Alright like I even wanted to get married?" Joe Giudice, 49, can be heard saying. "No."
To which Teresa Giudice, 47, turns to their daughter and says "See what I get?"
"That's your personal business with my father," an upset Gia says to her mother. "So enough!"
The couple married in 1999 and are also the parents of three other daughters, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.
There are plenty of other fireworks in the trailer, including tension between Giudice's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and fellow cast member Jennifer Aydin as well as Jackie Goldschneider dealing with some personal issues.
Season 10 of the popular Bravo show premieres at 9 p.m. on November 6.