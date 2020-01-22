Terry Jones, 'Monty Python' star, dead at 77

"Monty Python" star Terry Jones has died aged 77, Britain's PA Media news agency has reported, citing his agent.
Jones was a member of the much-loved British comedy group and also directed a number of its most popular films, including "Life of Brian."
In recent years he spoke of issues with his health, including dementia.
This is a breaking story. More to follow...
