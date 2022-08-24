The Texas church that staged an unauthorized production of the Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" and changed several lines to include references to Jesus and Christianity has apologized to "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind the musical for its staging.

The Door, a church in McAllen, confirmed that its production was unauthorized and "infringed on the rights and copyrights of many" in a letter shared to the church's social media accounts. The Door also said it would "destroy any and all video or sound recordings and images" of the unauthorized performances and rehearsals.

Recommended for you

CNN's Sandra Gonzalez contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos