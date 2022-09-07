Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight on "The Boys," has spoken out about harassment and misogyny she's faced from fans of the show.
On Tuesday, Moriarty posted an article on her Instagram titled "IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys 'fans.'" In snippets shared by Moriarty, the author argues that Moriarty has been "silenced and sexualised," just like her character on the show -- with fans hyperfixating on her body and looks.
In a caption, Moriarty agreed.
"I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I've put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I've grown UP in this character's shoes (*emphasis on grown up - we change & evolve mentally AND physically)," Moriarty wrote.
She continued, "everyone's going through their own battle(s); let's not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don't hate you, I only empathize and forgive."
Moriarty's comments were met with support by her castmates on "The Boys."
Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, wrote: "Support you and what you say here 100%. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining."
Jack Quaid, who plays Starlight's love interest Hughie, also wrote words of support for Moriarty.
"Love you Erin. We're all here for you. You're such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you," Quaid wrote. "Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back."
Amazon's "The Boys," a satirical superhero show, released its third season this summer.
