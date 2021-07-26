The 'Dexter' revival trailer is here By Marianne Garvey, CNN Jul 26, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "Dexter" is back.Showtime released the first trailer for the revival of the show, which will premiere in November. It will be a 10-episode limited series.Michael C. Hall is once again Dexter in "Dexter: New Blood," and is now living in the fictional upstate New York small town of Iron Lake. He's going by the name Jimmy Lindsay.There's plenty of blood and suspense for old "Dexter" fans. The show picks up nearly a decade after the series finale. "Dexter" aired on the network from 2006-2013. Hall plays a blood-spatter expert by day and serial killer by night.Also in the show will be Clancy Brown, who plays Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake, Julia Jones as Dexter's love interest, and Jamie Chung.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Trailer Dexter Show Broadcasting Events Theatre Expert Julia Jones Iron Lake Showtime More Entertainment Entertainment The 'Dexter' revival trailer is here By Marianne Garvey, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Issa Rae is married By Lisa Respers France, CNN 3 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Olympic schedule and events to watch Monday By Marianne Garvey, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 Entertainment John Travolta honors Kelly Preston's last role By Lisa Respers France, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Must Read One Man's Opinion: The one with Barclay CAL THOMAS: Cuba Libre! and the left RONDA RICH: The gift of Mrs. Wanda Parks Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today. Latest Citizen classified ads Car Social Circle, 30025 2010 FORD SPORT TRAC, XLT 88,200 mi. $14,500 Mileage: 88,200 Social Circle, 30025 2010 FORD SPORT TRAC, XLT 88,200 mi.… Construction TREEMAN COMPANY Tree and Stump Removal Licensed and Insured Commercial TREEMAN COMPANY Tree and Stump Removal Licensed and Insur… Other Sardex® aerosol is the odorless and greaseless way to treat Sardex® aerosol is the odorless and greaseless way to tre… » More classified ads Join the Conversation LongtimeRez said: I, too, would like to know what school admin is going to do. Student performance has declined over the last decade or more. Rockdale went from… View more Dan Turner said: 196 School Rankings in the State of Georgia with Rockdale at 114. 2nd smallest county in the State with one of the highest school portions of … View more Brian L. Jenkins said: In a city that is predominantly Black (66%), with three out of the five council members also being Black, why wasn't a Black attorney given th… View more » More recent comments Latest News St. Louis reinstates indoor mask mandate to stem rise in cases despite state AG's threat to sue De Blasio mandates Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for entire NYC municipal work force, including teachers and police Report: Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Packers this season Cloud computing being added to Georgia Career Pathways program The 'Dexter' revival trailer is here Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRECIPE: Jan's Macaroni SaladRockdale County deputy fired after being charged with stalking is found not guiltyJenkinsburg parents charged with murder after autopsy shows baby died of fentanyl overdoseNew parents thankful for love, support shown by NICU at Piedmont RockdaleRockdale County Jail BlotterMan charged with murder got stopped with gun and drugs – but police didn’t arrest himJets assistant Greg Knapp dies from bike accident injuriesRECIPE: Slow Cooker Chicken Burrito Bowls, a weeknight meal solutionNewton County Jail BlotterHEALTH: What's the source of cracking sound in ear? Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.