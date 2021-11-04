'The Harder They Fall's' sweet tribute to Chadwick Boseman By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 4, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "The Harder They Fall" has a scene which honors the late Chadwick Boseman.The Western features a predominately Black cast, including Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Jonathan Majors. A train appears in the film marked "C.A. Boseman."Boseman, a beloved and esteemed actor, died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.The Twitter account for Strong Black Lead, Netflix's division dedicated to advancing Black stories, creators, and experiences, tweeted about tribute. "Our favorite trivia from #TheHarderTheyFall might be the fact that the train is named after our forever king, Chadwick Aaron Boseman," the tweet read, along with a photo of the train.Boseman played the T'Challa, the ruler of Wakanda, in Marvel's smash hit film "Black Panther."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 