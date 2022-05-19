...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday May 19...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday May 19.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
'The Judds: The Final Tour' will become a star-studded tribute to Naomi Judd
On Thursday, a revised tour, titled "the Ultimate Girls Night Out," will include appearances by fellow artists Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and others to be announced at a later date.
"I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most," Wynonna Judd said in a statement. "I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together."
Eastside High School's Class of 2022 celebrated commencement ceremonies Wednesday at Sharp Field. More than 350 students received their diplomas and stepped into the world of advanced education, the military or the workforce. Click for more.
