Wednesday's reveal on "The Masked Singer" was predictable for panelists and viewers alike.
Flamingo kicked off the night with a performance that judge Robin Thicke called "by far the best this season." Rottweiler and Flower then competed against one another.
The studio audience voted on Leopard and Flower to stay in the competition. Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Thicke and guest judge Joel McHale also chose Leopard to stick around for another week.
So, it was bye bye Flower.
Host Nick Cannon and Flower together took off the mask, and there she was, Grammy winner Patti LaBelle.
"I knew it!" Cannon yelled. "I didn't want to say anything. We all had the feeling."
LaBelle said she felt good, even though she was being sent home.
"It feels awesome. It feels like I did win," she said if her time in the competition. "I loved it, I loved it. I didn't change my voice, this is it. This what God gave me. When I heard Gladys Knight, I knew it was her and I knew when you first heard me nick knew, you all knew and I knew that you knew."