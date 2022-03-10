...A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM SET TO IMPACT NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY...
A rapidly strengthening storm system will cross the region late
Friday night, setting the stage for a wide-range of weather across
north and central Georgia through Saturday.
Ahead of a strong cold front, showers and scattered thunderstorms
will develop Friday night with the risk for a few severe storms,
especially east of I-85 and south of I-20. Damaging winds and
tornadoes are possible with any severe storms. On the backside of
the cold front, rain will quickly mix with then change to snow
across parts of northwest Georgia, very late Friday night and
through at least mid-morning Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 2
inches are possible, especially in the higher elevations of far
north Georgia.
In addition, widespread windy conditions will develop Friday night
and continue through Saturday, especially behind the cold front.
Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are likely
to occur. Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area
by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to
mid 20s. Combine the gusty winds, that will eventually taper off
late Saturday night, and wind chill values will drop in the single
digits (above zero) and teens areawide.
Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather
forecasts over the next 24 to 36 hours as new information becomes
available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across
north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/
Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc
'The Masked Singer' wardrobe malfunction accidentally unmasks McTerrier
One of the "The Masked Singer" contestants accidentally became unmasked.
McTerrier's head came completely off during a performance last night as he sang "Working For The Weekend" by Loverboy for the panelists. He took a stumble and somehow, the costume's head toppled over and off. The man tried to conceal his identity but was ultimately voted to be unmasked anyway by viewers.
McTerrier was revealed to be Food Network star Duff Goldman, who is also Charm City Cakes shop founder.
"I started making cakes because I wanted to be a rock star, and I feel like I still make cakes because I'm trying to be a rock star. And I think this is the closest to actually feeling like a rock star," Goldman said once revealed. "This was an absolute dream come true."
Panelist Jenny McCarthy told McTerrier after the performance, "This will go down in 'Masked Singer' history and you are by far the top dog,"
Other costumes this season include Cyclops, Firefly, Ram and Thingamabob.
