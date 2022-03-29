...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are expected ahead of an
approaching line of storms during the day and evening hours
Wednesday. Additionally, strong gusty winds associated with an
approaching line of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday
are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The Oscars slap controversy seems right for a 'Red Table Talk'
"This is a very special show for me because what I decided to do was make this about creating a new girlfriend," Pinkett Smith said during the episode. "Gab and I, we had a bit of a break. We don't know how and she's been open to this healing, she's been open to this conversation."
Healing and reconciliation have been popular themes on the buzzy digital series.
The language is similar to a tweet she posted in July 2020, announcing that she would be discussing on her show what turned out to be her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina during a rough patch in her marriage to Smith.
"There's some healing that needs to happen...so I'm bringing myself to The Red Table," Pinkett Smith posted at the time.
Pinkett Smith, along with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and her daughter Willow Smith, have turned "Red Table Talk" into the place for some to share their experience in the midst of -- or after -- controversy.
