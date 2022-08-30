At its core a two-hander, and at its best in those moments, "The Patient" begins quite well before losing momentum in the middle, regaining it amid twists and unexpected turns that carry through to the end. Not quite hefty enough to support even its relatively short episodes, the 10-part limited series finally works as a serious showcase for Steve Carell and a nicely creepy Domhnall Gleeson.

The premise sounds simple enough, as Gleeson's Sam, a serial killer, kidnaps his therapist, Dr. Alan Strauss (Carell), in order to engage in some really focused work that he hopes will "cure" him of his compulsions, or at least help curb them.

