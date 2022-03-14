The Rolling Stones announce new 'Sixty' tour

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southeast at 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts to 15 mph possible.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performing in Nashville in October. The Rolling Stones are still rocking hard.
The legendary group announced a European tour, called "Sixty," which will hit Madrid (Spain), Munich (Germany), Liverpool (UK), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Bern (Switzerland), Milan (Italy), London (UK), Brussels (Belgium), Vienna (Austria), Lyon (France), Paris (France), Gelsenkirchen (Germany) and Stockholm (Sweden).
They will perform fourteen shows in all this summer, starting June 1. They are calling it "Sixty" in celebration of their 60th anniversary together.
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will also make their long-awaited return to the UK. The group will perform at Liverpool FC - Anfield, the first ever stadium show in this city by the Stones. There will also be two shows in London's Hyde Park. Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts, the group will be joined by Steve Jordan on drums.
The set list for the shows includes "Gimme Shelter'," "Paint It Black," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Tumbling Dice" "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Start Me Up" and many more hits.
This latest tour follows The Rolling Stones "No Filter" tour across the United States in 2021.
The 41st annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival is coming up, and this year’s event will mark a special milestone. Sakura, the festival mascot, will celebrate her first birthday at the event. She hosted a pre-birthday appearance at Ingles on Salem Road Saturday, March 12. Click for more.
