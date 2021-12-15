'The Voice' crowns Season 21 winners By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "The Voice" doesn't have just one new champ; it has three.Sibling trio Girl Named Tom, of Team Kelly Clarkson, won NBC's "The Voice" on Tuesday night, besting steep competition and becoming the first group to win on the show.Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty beat out fellow Team Kelly contestant Hailey Mia, Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake Shelton, and Jershika Maple from Team John Legend. In their finale performances on Monday night, the trio delivered memorable moments with their takes on "Baby Now That I've Found You" by The Foundations and "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac.In the finale itself, the siblings shared the stage with Clarkson, covering "Leave Before You Love Me" by Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers.Clarkson took to Twitter to celebrate her champions. "I couldn't be more excited for @girlnamedtom and #TeamKelly!!!" she wrote.This is the fourth time one of Clarkson's artists has walked away victorious.The trio are from Pettisville, Ohio, and currently live in South Bend, Indiana.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 