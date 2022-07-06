...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...For much of north and central Georgia, except the far
northeast mountains.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
'Thor: Love and Thunder' director forgot Natalie Portman's 'Star Wars' role
The "Thor: Love and Thunder" director told Rolling Stone he forgot about his film's star, Natalie Portman, being part of the "Star Wars" franchise.
According to Waititi, his initial conversation with Portman went like this:
"Natalie said to me, what do you do next? And I said 'I'm trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?,'" he recalled. "She said, 'I've been in Star Wars movies.' I forgot about those ones."
The director then laughed about it, according to the publication.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For the record, Portman starred as Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy to "Star Wars."
She reprises her role as Jane Foster in the "Thor" sequel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.