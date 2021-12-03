Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's 'Verzuz' battle turns physical By Marianne Garvey Dec 3, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's "Verzuz" battle turned real on Thursday night.The event, held at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium in front of a live audience, featured the two groups, who got into a physical altercation during the show.Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's Bizzy Bone said that Three 6 was "mocking" him and the two groups exchanged some words. Bizzy Bone threw something at Three 6.The livestream was paused with the screen saying there were technical difficulties, but the "Verzuz" battle did resume with Bizzy Bone apologizing. "I wanna apologize to everybody the f---k out here," he said. "On both sides. I'm not trying to f--k this shit up. Pardon me. Let's keep the party motherf--kin' going," Bizzy said.The "Verzuz" battle also featured cameos from Lil Wayne, Lil Flip, Lil Jon, and Terrence Howard.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 