...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, mainly late tonight
through midday Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Icing on trees and
powerlines may result in some power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty winds along with any ice and/or
snow accumulation will likely bring trees and powerlines down.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution if you must be out traveling.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sustained winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts to 60 mph possible, especially in
the higher elevations of north Georgia.
* WHERE...Much of west-central and north Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be very
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police say
"This year, you know, people are like, 'Happy New Year.' I'm like, no, neutral new year. I'm gonna be neutral in the year," she said, adding that she is "very emotional."
"I've been crying a lot 'cause it's -- that's my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, I'm sure I got them in the spiritual," she said in the interview.
In an Instagram post addressing Saget's death earlier this week, Haddish wrote: "You have brought so much joy to this planet. You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh."
