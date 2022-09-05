...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central Georgia, northeast Georgia,
northwest Georgia and west central Georgia, including the
following areas, in north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton,
Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In northeast
Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Towns and White.
In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,
Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding and Troup.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving upper level system bringing a moist tropical
airmass will remain over the forecast area. Waves of showers
and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a stationary
boundary where back building and training storms are likely
to occur. Most locations within the watch area have already
received 1 to 4 inches of rainfall where an additional 1 to 3
inches of rainfall could occur through this evening. Locally
higher amounts are possible in training storms. The watch may
be expanded to include other areas that may be outside of the
existing watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Tiffany Haddish speaks out on child sex abuse suit
"I'm right there with you," she continued. "Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now."
Haddish and Spears have been accused of having "groomed and molested" two then-minor siblings, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court last week.
"Jane Doe" and "John Doe" (their names are withheld to protect their privacy) were 14 and 7, respectively, when they allege that Haddish and Spears had them participate in sexually suggestive videos in separate incidents in 2013 and 2014, according to the complaint, a copy of which was obtained by CNN.
"He isn't going to fall for any shakedown," Debra Opri, an attorney for Spears, said in a statement to CNN.
An attorney for Haddish told CNN that the plaintiff's mother "has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."
"Every attorney who has initially taken on her case -- and there were several -- ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down," the statement read, adding that the mother "has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."
"John Doe" alleges that in summer 2014, Haddish "offered to book, arrange, and film Mr. Doe content for a Nickelodeon sizzle reel at the home of Spears. Haddish claimed the reel would be used to book Mr. Doe on Nickelodeon."
"Upon information and belief, Haddish and Spears removed the 7-year-old victim from his sister, placed him upstairs in a bedroom, and stripped the child down to his underwear," according to the suit. "The video was entitled 'Through A Pedophiles Eyes' and shows Spears lusting over the 7-year-old child" and rubbing his back.
Haddish played the boy's mother in the video, which has circulated on social media.
In her statement Monday, Haddish wrote that "...while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all - and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it."
"I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can," Haddish concluded her statement.
