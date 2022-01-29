'To All the Boys' star Lana Condor says she is engaged

Default overview section
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR MUCH
OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* AFFECTED AREA...North and Central Georgia.
* TIMING...Noon to 7 PM EST Saturday
* WIND...Northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. In the higher
elevations of north Georgia, gusts between 35 and 40 mph are
likely. Elsewhere, gusts between 25 and 35 mph will be likely.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Lana Condor said she has said yes to the longtime love of her real life, actor Anthony De La Torre.
"Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made," Condor, 24, wrote on Instagram on Friday. "I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere."
De La Torre, who starred in "Lords of Chaos," posted his own announcement, saying he had "wanted to do this for six years."
"The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife," De La Torre wrote.
Condor told Cosmopolitan magazine two years ago she and De La Torre met in 2015 at a party for Emmy nominees, when he tapped her on the shoulder and said, "Hi, I'm Anthony. I thought I would make a friend."
Condor joked in her Instagram post the couple's dogs, Emmy and Timmy, "said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!!"
De La Torre worked with a Vietnamese company to design the ring that can be seen in both posts by the couple, they said.
"I'm so grateful to have designed this ring with the Vietnamese owned @parisjewellerscanada every detail of the ring has purpose and means so much to us both," De La Torre wrote.
"The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is," Condor wrote. "I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over."
In celebrating the engagement, De La Torre opened a bottle of champagne for the first time, he said.
