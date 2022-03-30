...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 40 MPH. In areas of higher elevations and ridgetops of
North Georgia, sustained winds over 30 MPH with occasional gusts
over 50 MPH may be possible by the afternoon through the early
evening. With a surge of moisture moving in ahead of a storm
system expected overnight, relative humidities will likely bottom
out in the low to mid 30s for several hours this afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected for any
ongoing fires.
Burning outdoors is not recommended. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph
expected. Occasional wind gusts over 50 mph will be possible in
the higher elevations and along ridgetops in far northern
Georgia as well.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Jay McGuiness (left) and Tom Parker of The Wanted perform during the Let's Move Event at U.S. Ambassador's Residence in 2012. Parker has died less than two years after he announced his diagnosis of inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.
Parker's wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and his bandmates confirmed his death in Instagram posts shared on Wednesday.
The singer "passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates," the Wanted wrote on Instagram. The band called Parker their "brother."
"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," Hardwick said in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of Parker, Hardwick and their two young children.
In October 2020, Parker announced that he'd been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumor. He received the diagnosis after experiencing two seizures, he said at the time.
Later, in January 2021, he said the size of the tumor had been significantly reduced.
Parker was one of the singers of The Wanted, a band best known for their 2011 hit "Glad You Came." The group had recently announced a reunion tour and a greatest hits album. At a recent show in the UK, Parker appeared onstage with the band in a wheelchair.
Earlier in March, Parker announced he'd written a book "about finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt," set to publish in July.
