Tommy Dorfman said she would have transitioned earlier if not for '13 Reasons Why'

Actress Tommy Dorfman spoke to Rachel Bilson about her transition and how it was delayed slightly by her role on "13 Reasons Why."

 Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images

Actress Tommy Dorfman came out as trans just over a year ago in a triumphant spread in Time. But if she hadn't appeared on the popular Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," she said, she may have come out earlier.

"I think if I hadn't booked that job, I would've started transitioning a lot sooner," Dorfman told Rachel Bilson on her podcast "Broad Ideas." "I think because my work being (sic) so tied to my body and like face and like identity, and whatever I'd been identified as, it delayed some of my growth and maturation in my mid-20s."

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos