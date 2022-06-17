...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through 8PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Tommy Lee bows out half way through first reunion tour show because of broken ribs
Tommy Lee says his doctor told him not to perform, but no way was he missing the beginning of the Mötley Crüe reunion tour.
The group performed Thursday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and Lee was only able to make it a few songs in before he made the announcement to the audience that that he had broken four ribs about two weeks ago.
"But I've been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn't play at all, you know I'm stubborn and I'll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can," he wrote in a statement posted.
According to the post, Black Sabbath drummer Tommy Clufetos would be subbing for Lee.
"We've all been waiting years for this moment and there's no way I'm missing this!," Lee wrote. "On with the show."
