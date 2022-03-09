...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Suwanee, Lawrenceville,
Lawrenceville, Snellville, Lilburn, Snellville, Snellville,
Lithonia, Stone Mountain, Stone Mountain, Northeast Lithonia,
Snellville, Lithonia, East Lithonia, Milstead, Conyers below
Milstead, Snellville, Loganville, Milstead, Milstead, Milstead,
Rocky Plains...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:46 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.2 feet Thursday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
- www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Tony Hawk has broken his leg, which he admits may affect his future in skateboarding.
Hawk, 53, who retired from professional skateboarding in 2003, still skates often. He took to Instagram with the news of his injury, saying he faces a long road to recovery.
Alongside a photo of his X-ray and a video of himself on crutches, Hawk wrote: "Yesterday sucked. I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I'm up for the challenge."
He continued: "There is a strange irony that this happened on the eve of HBO releasing a trailer for 'Until The Wheels Fall Off,' Sam Jones' documentary about my life career, which has a strong focus on the philosophy of how I/we do this at our age. The answer is complicated, but ultimately it's because I have found my sense of purpose and shaped my identity through skating, and it nourishes my mental health immensely."
Hawk added that he won't stop skating until he is physically unable.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"A broken leg - with plenty of hardware - will probably be the biggest test of that creed," he wrote.
Hawk said he was confident he'd return to skating despite the injury, admitting that it may not be at full capacity but that his age is beginning to restrict his boarding anyway.
"Thanks to my unyieldingly supportive, tolerant family - and all of you - for the love and support through the years; I wouldn't be here without you," Hawk concluded he post. "See you on the other side."
While the energy industry has faced new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as shifts in demand, production capacity, and distribution networks, access to oil has more recently become a major global concern amid the war in Europe. Despite recent predictions that oil product… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.