Tony Hawk says his 'Jackass' cameos qualify him to present at the Oscars

Tony Hawk is rarely seen in a tux, but he might sport one to the Oscars this Sunday. He's been tapped to present at the ceremony honoring the best in film along with DJ Khaled and Shaun White, among others.
When somecritics expressed confusion that Hawk, along with stars as disparate as DJ Khaled and fellow athlete Shaun White, would appear at the ceremony honoring the best in film, Hawk noted that he's got a few film credits to his name.
"If being in every Jackass movie, xXx, Police Academy 4 and Sharknado 5 doesn't qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting," he tweeted this week ahead of Sunday's Oscars telecast.
Critics say that the Oscars producers' decision to tap Hawk and other celebrities who aren't known for their film work is an attempt to court viewers to ABC's telecast, which hit record-low ratings last year for its scaled-back ceremony,
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rounding out the varied lineup of Oscars presenters are Lady Gaga, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Samuel L. Jackson, Wesley Snipes, Chris Rock and surfer Kelly Slater, among others, while Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes share hosting duties.
Fans of Hawk shouldn't hold their breath for the skater to arrive onstage on wheels -- he broke his leg earlier this month, though he recently reshared footage showing him back on a skateboard.
The Conyers Rockdale Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting Wednesday at the Georgia International Horse Park. The Chamber presented the traditional awards at the event: Education Partner of the Year, James P. Culpepper Volunteer of the Year, Charles C. Walker Community Spirit, and A.R.… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.