Tyler Cameron thinks Gigi Hadid is "good people."
There's been tons of speculation that the pair are a couple ever since they started being spotted out together after Cameron was the runner-up on the most recent season of "The Bachelorette."
In an interview which aired Tuesday on "Entertainment Tonight," Cameron said he and his fellow model are "just friends."
"I mean ... that's just where we're at," he said. "Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person and we're just keeping it friendly."
Cameron was a popular choice to become "The Bachelor" after he failed to win Hannah Brown's heart, though the two had been hanging out after she split with winner Jed Wyatt over his having a girlfriend back home.
But there was a question as to whether or not he's free to do the show or date Brown -- given that he looked to be otherwise occupied with Hadid.
Cameron wasn't much interested in spilling the tea.
"I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships," he said. "I've dated publicly, so ... I'm trying to date privately and I'm not in love with anybody right now."
"I'm in love with myself," he added.
He was, however, more keen to talk about relocating from Florida to New York City to pursue modeling. He said he hopes to use any profits to fund some real estate projects back in his home state.
"I'm so new to (the modeling) world and that industry," he said. "I'm just having fun with it and making a name of myself if I can."