Valerie Bertinelli remembers her 'soul mate' Eddie Van Halen

...RAIN MAY CHANGE TO LIGHT SNOW AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THURSDAY
NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
Precipitation associated with a slow moving cold front may fall
in the form of light snow or light freezing rain Thursday night
through Saturday morning.
There is still great uncertainty on how much and exactly where any
light snow or ice accumulations may occur. Based on recent
information, there is some indication that northeast Georgia is
the most likely area to receive light snow accumulations Friday
and Friday night and parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia are
most likely to see light ice accumulation Friday night.
There is also some indication that the overall amounts may be
slightly lower than projected earlier. However, overall confidence
is low and residents and emergency officials should remain alert
and be prepared for possible snow and/or ice accumulations,
especially over parts of middle and eastcentral Georgia. Even
small amounts of ice can cause significant impacts such as slick
roads and power outages due to icing on trees and powerlines.
Valerie Bertinelli, pictured here in 1985, said during a recent appearance on "Today" that she and Eddie Van Halen, who were married from 1981 to 2007, had a great deal of love but also "went through a lot of hell as well."
Their relationship figured prominently in her new book, "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today."
Bertinelli said during a recent appearance on "Today" that she and Van Halen, who were married from 1981 to 2007, had a great deal of love but also "went through a lot of hell as well."
"We weren't really good to each other at a lot of points in our lives because we met so young and were very immature," she said. "But I'm so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life. I wish he was still here."
The pair went on to marry others, but Bertinelli writes in her book, "The love we have always had for each other proved stronger and more resilient than anything else. We chose to remain friends and family."
She told "Today" that Van Halen was one of her "soul mates." She believes, she said, that it is possible to have more than one.
"I think that partly Wolfie is a soul mate of mine. When I think of soul mate, I think of souls that come here to experience this life on Earth together again and get to a higher place," Bertinelli said. "I definitely, definitely know that was part of Ed. I loved his soul deeply."
