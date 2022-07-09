Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and former councilman, has died

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Butts County in central Georgia...
Central Jasper County in central Georgia...
Southeastern Henry County in north central Georgia...
Southern Newton County in north central Georgia...
Southeastern Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
* Until 615 PM EDT Saturday.
* At 1214 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
McDonough, Conyers, Covington, Monticello, Porterdale, Mansfield,
Shady Dale, Stewart, North Alcovy, Worthville, Rocky Plains,
Turtle Cove, Fincherville, Stark, Eudora, Oak Hill, Ola, Calvin,
Magnet and Kelleytown.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Vernon Winfrey and Oprah Winfrey appear at the Nashville Film Festival on May 2, 2003.
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey's father, died late Friday after battling cancer, Oprah announced in a statement. He was 89.
"Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath," Oprah said in a tribute to her father shared on Instagram. "We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing."
A tribute written on Oprah Daily, Oprah's lifestyle outlet, said Oprah was able to spend time with her father in Nashville during his final weeks.
On July 4, Vernon was surprised with a "Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Celebration" and backyard barbecue, where he was surrounded by friends and loved ones.
The celebration was a way to give her father his "'flowers while he's still well enough to smell them," Oprah said in an earlier post.
During the celebration, Oprah's friend and gospel singer Wintley Phipps sang for him. "He FELT the love and reveled in it until he could no longer speak," she wrote.
Vernon was a well known barber in his community and served on the Metro Nashville Council for 16 years.
"I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Vernon Winfrey. Vernon served on Metro Council for 16 years and dedicated his life to entrepreneurship, barbering, and mentoring young men in the community," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said on Twitter. "An Army veteran and deacon, he leaves behind a legacy of service."
Oprah's mother, Vernita Lee, died in 2018 at 83. Lee was born in Mississippi and gave birth to Winfrey as a young woman. Lee and Vernon never married.
