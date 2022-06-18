VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000, setting a new auction record

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR
EAST AND EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours Saturday afternoon and early Saturday evening.
Winds will be east at 5 to 10 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire
danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Actor Tom Wilson's 1986 "Back to the Future" VHS videotape.
A sealed, near-mint condition 1986 VHS tape of "Back to the Future" recently sold at auction for $75,000, setting a new record for a videotape.
The VHS copy was owned by actor Tom Wilson, who played Biff Tannen in the classic '80s film. Wilson originally listed the tape, along with others, on eBay, but took them down when he received an overwhelming response. He then reached out to Heritage Auctions in Dallas to conduct a proper sale.
Wilson's collection included sealed and graded VHS tapes of "Back to the Future II," "Back to the Future III" and 1990's "Back to the Future" trilogy boxed set. What made this collection special was Wilson's offer to write a note to accompany each tape and sign each shipment.
A New York-based collector won a bidding war for the "Back to The Future" VHS copy, Heritage Auctions said, adding that the $75,000 price tag was "the highest price ever paid at auction for a sealed, graded VHS tape."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
VHS tapes are experiencing a resurgence among collectors, with Heritage Auctions fetching big money for such films as "The Goonies," "Ghostbusters" and "Jaws."
"We had no idea what was going to happen -- no one's done this before and to see the success, it's amazing," Joe Maddalena, executive vice president of Heritage Auctions, told CNN. "When you see that, it's a great sense of accomplishment, not even the financial aspect of it but just a moment of 'I knew it! I knew nostalgic VHS tapes would be good.' "
Maddalena said he hopes the sale will bring renewed interest to VHS tapes, and encourage more celebrities to part with their collections.
The 2021–2022 NBA season is coming to an end, as 16 playoff teams have played their way down to the final two. For many sports fans, success is determined by their city’s postseason participation and the number of championships they win. But before the title run, they have to make the playof… Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.