Whoopi Goldberg says she didn't wear a fat suit for 'Till,' correcting a reviewer

Whoopi Goldberg (right) plays Emmett Till's grandmother in the upcoming film "Till" alongside Danielle Deadwyler (left). Goldberg says she did not wear a fat suit during filming, correcting a reviewer.

 Orion Pictures

Whoopi Goldberg is correcting the record after a review of her new film, "Till," purported that Goldberg was wearing a fat suit during filming.

In a mixed review, a Daily Beast reporter mentions Goldberg only once, writing that Goldberg was "in a distracting fat suit" for her role as Emmett Till's grandmother. The review has since been edited to omit that line and features an editor's note.

