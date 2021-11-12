Winter the dolphin, who inspired 'Dolphin Tale,' has died

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s
are possible Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.
These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
&&
Winter, the dolphin who served as the inspiration from the 2011 film "Dolphin Tale," died on November 11.
Winter, an injured dolphin who learned to swim with a prosthetic tail and whose story served as the inspiration for two heartwarming films, died Thursday, according to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where she resided.
"Animal care experts from around the country worked to treat her gastrointestinal abnormality. The CMA family is devastated," a statement from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium read.
"While we are heartbroken by Winter's death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival. We worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the country to provide her with the best care available," veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt said in a statement. "I'm honored to work alongside such dedicated and talented professionals who gave their all for Winter."
The bottlenose dolphin was first brought to the aquarium for care after she had become entangled in a crab trap line and lost her tail. She was able to learn how to swim with a prosthetic replacement.
The 2011 film "Dolphin Tale," starring Harry Connick Jr. and Ashley Judd, is based on Winter's story, as was the 2014 sequel "Dolphin Tale 2." She appeared in both films as herself.
Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, producers of the movie "Dolphin Tale," released a joint statement on Winter's death.
"Winter was an extraordinary creature. She inspired millions of people all over the world with her courage, her fortitude, and her joy. She may no longer be with us in body, but her indomitable spirit will continue on through the lives of all those that she touched," they wrote. "We are deeply honored to have been a part of telling her amazing story to so many fans across the globe."
Connick Jr. paid tribute to Winter on Instagram and shared his condolences to the staff of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
"The CMA team expresses our deepest gratitude to the thousands of people from around the world who sent caring messages for Winter," the aquarium's statement added. "She truly inspired hope and was loved by millions of people worldwide."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.