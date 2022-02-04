...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including East Lithonia...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* WHEN...Until late tonight.
* IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further
into the woodlands and fields near the river upstream and
downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road. In Dekalb County...
some flooding of backyards of homes begin on Harmony Hills Drive
and Court. Johnson Creek flowing under Union Grove Road into the
river begins to back up.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:16 AM EST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 14.8 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late this evening.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, north central Georgia,
northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central Georgia,
including the following areas, in central Georgia, Butts. In north
central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb,
Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry,
Lumpkin, Newton, North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton,
Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Jackson, Towns and
White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga,
Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and
Whitfield. In west central Georgia, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Spalding, Talbot, Troup and Upson.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to move across portions
of north and central Georgia through this afternoon.
Additional rainfall amounts of up to one-half to one inch
with locally higher amounts are possible on saturated grounds
and complex terrain. Localized flash flooding and quick rises
on creeks and streams will be possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
X-Men star James McAvoy confirms he secretly married American girlfriend Lisa Liberati
It was first reported in 2019 that McAvoy had married Liberati, who worked as a personal assistant to "Split" director M. Night Shyamalan during filming in her home town of Philadelphia. McAvoy never addressed the rumors.
The "Atonement" star, who is currently promoting the play "Cyrano de Bergerac," which opened on the London stage Thursday, made their commitment public in the Guardian interview.
Interviewer Arifa Akbar wrote of the couple: "They began a relationship a couple of years later and, he confirms, recently got married."
Asked whether he now saw himself as an honorary Philadelphian, McAvoy told the publication that Liberati's hometown now felt "like a second home for me."
He declined to comment further on their relationship for "fear of creating tabloid fodder."
McAvoy was previously married to his former "Shameless" co-star, Anne-Marie Duff. The couple met on the set of the British TV show in which she played the role of Fiona, the love interest of his character, Steve.
The former couple, who share an 11-year-old son, announced their divorce in 2016, after 10 years of marriage.
"It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce," they told USA Today in a joint statement at the time. "We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son."
Months after the divorce was finalized, McAvoy and Liberati made their romance Instagram official by sharing a number of pictures of themselves together at a costume party.
