'Yellowstone' season premiere teases prequel series starring Tim McGraw By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "Yellowstone" Season 4 premiered Sunday night with plenty of new drama for the Duttons and a glimpse at an upcoming prequel series about the family.Starring Tim McGraw as James Dillard Dutton, "1883" will take viewers back in time to the Duttons establishing their homestead in Montana."Yellowstone" stars award-winning actor Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a family of ranchers. "1883" is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, Dec. 19.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 