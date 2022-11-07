Zac Efron is all flying muscle in first look at wrestling drama 'Iron Claw'

Zac Efron in a first-look image from the upcoming movie "The Iron Claw."

 @zacefron/Instagram

Zac Efron is abs-olutely going for it in the first photo from his upcoming drama "Iron Claw."

The actor shared the first-look image from the A24 film to his Instagram on Monday, showing him hurtling through the air in a blue Speedo as he lands a drop kick on an opponent in a wrestling ring.

