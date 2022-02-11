...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS...
Above normal temperatures and dry conditions will result in relative
Humidities of 25 percent or less through this afternoon for a good
portion of north and central Georgia. In addition, gusty winds of
15 to 20 mph will occur at times. Conditions should improve after
sunset this evening.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Zendaya's Madam Tussauds wax figure debuts to very mixed reviews
Madame Tussauds is known for their intricate lifelike wax sculptures of celebrities and cultural figures, but with a recent unveiling, some think they missed the mark.
The Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London announced its new wax figure of Zendaya this week, displaying the star decked out in a striking hot pink satin suit reminiscent of a gala appearance in 2016.
"Known for her roles in Hollywood blockbusters including 'Spider Man,' 'Euphoria,' 'Dune' and 'The Greatest Showman,' the American actor and singer is also considered a role model and fashion icon thanks to her statement looks, with her Madame Tussauds London figure being no different," the museum remarked in a statement on the launch.
The issue, according to fans? The statue looks nothing like the 25-year-old actress.
"Why does Zendaya's wax figure look like a flight attendant," one person remarked on Twitter, to tens of thousands of likes.
"The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager," another joked.
This isn't the first time Madame Tussauds has been roasted online for their depictions of celebrities. In 2020, the museum unveiled a Nicki Minaj statue based on her "Anaconda" music video. Some fans were so flabbergasted by the replica that they wondered if the artists had bothered to look up a photo of the rapper.
Madame Tussauds has not publicly commented on the debate, nor has Zendaya. But for fans who want to see the statue in person, it will be publicly on view beginning Friday.
