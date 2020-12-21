Katy Perry's new music video has us doing a double take.
Perry released a video for her song "Not the End of the World" on Monday in which she is played by Zooey Deschanel. The two women have often been mistaken for one another over the years.
"No, no, no! Sorry. Misunderstanding. I'm Zooey," she says in the video after she's abducted by aliens.
Perry shared on Instagram that they filmed the video four months ago. I
"I had this idea that Zooey would step in while I was taking a bit of a [maternity] leave ... for so long we've had this funny relationship ... people think we look alike," Perry said.
Deschanel added, "I've had full conversations with people who've thought I was you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.