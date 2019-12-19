COVINGTON — Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) could face fines of up to $25,000 per day or other enforcement actions after the state Environmental Protection Division on Wednesday found that the company has been releasing high levels of ethylene oxide in violation of the state’s air quality regulations.
The EPD charged BD with operating a warehouse and distribution center without an air quality permit. BD sterilizes medical equipment in Covington, Madison and elsewhere in Georgia using ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen. The sterilized equipment is then stored at BD’s Global Distribution Center on Lochridge Boulevard in Covington prior to distribution. Equipment that has been recently sterilized will continue to emit ethylene oxide for hours or days, a process known as off-gassing, which produces fugitive emissions.
Based on a report issued by BD to the EPD on Dec. 15, the EPD found that fugitive emissions from the sterilized equipment stored at the warehouse exceed the amount allowed without an air quality permit. BD’s report estimated the ethylene oxide emissions from the BD warehouse at 0.65 pounds per hour or 5,600 pounds per year. Current law requires that facilities with a potential to emit greater than 4,000 pounds a year of ethylene oxide have a permit and install emissions controls.
Georgia Health News reported Wednesday that BD’s latest emissions report stated its sterilization facility on Industrial Boulevard in Covington released an estimated 656 pounds of ethylene oxide in 2018. That means the warehouse, which has no pollution controls, is releasing almost nine times more than what was reported coming from the sterilization plant.
Gov. Brian Kemp called the warehouse emission results “highly concerning.”
“We are demanding answers from BD to remedy this unlawful activity,” Kemp said in a statement. “I have directed state officials to act as swiftly as possible to secure compliance, and we are exploring every legal remedy available to us to ensure the health and safety of the surrounding community. Ultimately, we expect the company to comply with our requests and do the right thing for Newton County families.”
The city of Covington issued an unsigned statement Thursday, saying that citizens can “rest assured city of Covington officials will continue to take an active role ensuring the air quality in Covington is satisfactory.”
“We appreciate the continued efforts of the Georgia EPD and the support they are giving our community. While we are concerned by the notice of the recently released violations against BD’s warehouse in Covington, we are confident BD will follow the actions and responses as directed by the EPD and regain compliance soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the nearly 1,000 employees and subcontractors impacted during the holiday season.”
The EPD’s notice of violation issued to BD on Wednesday seeks to prevent BD from placing any medical equipment that has been sterilized using ethylene oxide into the Lochridge Boulevard facility from Dec. 23 through Jan. 6 to decrease the amount of product at the facility and to allow BD and EPD time to develop a plan to reduce emissions from the facility.
The notice of violation further requests that BD conduct ambient air monitoring around the facility and submit a permit application for the facility that will include installation of air pollution control equipment to destroy no less than 99% of ethylene oxide emissions. The EPD also requests additional information from BD to inform future decision-making.
As prescribed by law, the notice of violation’s conditions are not binding unless included in a consent agreement or other order. EPD will evaluate BD’s response to the notice of violation as it considers potential next steps, including assessment of fines or other enforcement actions. BD’s response was due Friday at 1 p.m.
The ethylene oxide issue erupted in Georgia in July, after a WebMD and Georgia Health News report that detailed the cancer risks associated with the sterilizing gas and the Georgia facilities using it. That report sparked public outrage and scrutiny from officials.
Last year, the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identified census tracts in Covington, about 35 miles east of Atlanta, and in the Smyrna area, just northwest of Atlanta, as having increased cancer risks, largely due to ethylene oxide. Smyrna, in Cobb County near the Fulton County line, has a sterilizing plant run by the company Sterigenics that also uses the gas.
The Sterigenics plant has been closed for several weeks until it meets Cobb County safety standards. Medical sterilizing plants in Illinois and in Michigan have shut permanently amid public outcry about the use of ethylene oxide.
A spokesman for the state EPD said the agency doesn’t know how long the Covington warehouse has been operating.
Michael Geoffroy, an attorney representing area residents with cancer, said Wednesday that “BD has known about the exposure at the warehouse from the beginning, at least 15 years ago. Yet BD chose to mislead regulators and the public, hiding the dangers of EtO off-gassing and fugitive emissions. Every denial by BD, every statement, is just more of the same cover-up, all while more victims get cancer and die.”
The level of emissions from the warehouse “is very surprising,’’ said Cindy Jordan, a member of the local activist group Say No to EtO. “It baffles me. I wasn’t even worried about [the warehouse.]’’
“They’re continuing to endanger the community,’’ Jordan added. “I think they should shut down the whole sterilizing process.’’
Andy Miller with Georgia Health News and Brenda Goodman with WebMD contributed to this report.