Each week during the high school basketball season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Boys Basketball Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at midnight at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week’s candidates are:
Myles Rice
School: Eastside
Eastside junior Myles Rice scored a team-high 34 points in the Eagles' 80-71 win over No. 3 ranked North Clayton last week and scored 18 points in the Eagles' 72-66 win over rival Alcovy on Saturday.
RJ Noord
School: Heritage
Heritage junior RJ Noord scored 18 points in a come-from-behind win last week against Clarke Central and scored a team-high 25 in a win over No. 3 ranked Spencer.
Caleb Byrd
School: Newton
Newton senior Caleb Byrd scored a team-high 21 points in a 61-47 win over South Gwinnett last Friday night.
Jeremiah Venson
School: Salem
Salem senior Jeremiah Venson scored a season-high 24 points in an overtime win at Druid Hills last week and followed that up with a 12-point performance in a win against Hampton.