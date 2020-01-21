Each week during the high school basketball season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Boys Basketball Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at midnight at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week’s candidates are:
James White
School: Heritage
Heritage’s James White scored 23 points last Tuesday at Greenbrier and followed that up with a career-high 41 points in a win over Alcovy last Friday night. White, the area’s leading scorer at the GHSA level at 24.2 points per game, also grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds in the win.
Oliver Gerard
School: Alcovy
Alcovy’s Oliver Gerard scored a career-high 34 points in a loss at Evans last Tuesday before scoring 28 points against Heritage last Friday night. Gerard’s two highest scoring games this season have now come in back-to-back games for the senior.
Jalen Germany
School: Young Americans Christian School
Young Americans Christian School’s Jalen Germany continued his torrid pace this season scoring 26 points in a win over Flint River Monday night, his sixth straight game scoring more than 20 points for the Eagles. Germany is averaging more than 30 points per game this season.
Jaylen Bowen
School: Salem
Salem’s Jaylen Bowen scored a career-high 16 points in a win over Hampton last Friday and followed that up with 16 more points in a win over No. 5 ranked Eastside Saturday afternoon. Bowen recorded five putbacks in the Eagles’ 57-44 win over Eastside.
