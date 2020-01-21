Each week during the high school basketball season, the Citizen will honor a Fans Choice Boys Basketball Player of the Week based on fan voting during the week. Voting begins Monday and closes Thursday at midnight at RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Citizen.
This week’s candidates are:
Stephan Sellers
School: Rockdale County
Rockdale County’s Stephan Sellers scored a season-high 16 points in a 43-34 win over Shiloh last Friday before scoring 12 points in a dominant 58-19 win Saturday against Lithonia.
Sellers' two double-digit scoring performances for the Bulldogs marks her first time scoring more than 10 points in back-to-back games this season.
Alysee Dobbs
School: Eastside
Eastside’s Alysee Dobbs scored 14 and 13 points, respectively last week for the Eagles and helped lead them to victories over both Hampton and Salem. Dobbs also scored her 1,000th career point in the Eagles’ win over Hampton last Tuesday.
Sade Harrell
School: Heritage
Heritage’s Sade Harrell led the Patriots in scoring in both of their wins last week against Greenbrier and Alcovy. The junior scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Patriots 52-33 win against the Wolfpack and followed that up with 18 points and six rebounds in a 40-30 win against the Tigers.
Ajoyous Tuggle
School: Alcovy
Alcovy’s Ajoyous Tuggle hit the game-winning shot for the Tigers in a 46-44 win at Evans last Tuesday and finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. In a 10-point loss to Heritage on Friday, Tuggle scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.
